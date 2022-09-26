Uncle Delivery onboards Madison Media Alpha as their media agency on record

Uncle Delivery has appointed Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, as their official media agency on record. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch by Madison. As the media agency for the brand, Madison will strategise and manage all forms of media, including outdoor, digital, and traditional media.

As a start-up in a highly competitive on-demand delivery domain, Uncle Delivery were looking forward to having an agency as a partner who not only helped the company in execution of different campaigns but also advised them to utilise their resources effectively and efficiently, Sourabh Chatterjee, founder and executive director, Uncle Delivery, said. “I think Madison has got that perfect understanding of local dimensions and that is helping us a lot and of course the association of Sam Balsara and Vishal Chinchankar gives us much more confidence.” he added.

As a way of empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Uncle Delivery entered the market in 2021. With a mobile and web app, a network of trusted drivers, and a fleet of couriers just a click away, Uncle Delivery is on its way to becoming the fastest on-demand delivery service in India. “It is fascinating to me that Uncle Delivery strives to deliver fast, reliably, while prioritizing the safety of its partners in this competitive market. I’m thrilled to have Uncle Delivery on board and look forward to working with them to deliver innovative and meaningful projects,” Vishal Chinchankar, chief executive officer, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, stated.

Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others.

