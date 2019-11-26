UN Women partners with TikTok to raise awareness against domestic abuse with #KaunsiBadiBaatHai campaign

The campaign rap called Kaunsi Badi Baat Hai highlights instances of violence against women and questions existing negative socio-cultural norms

UN Women India collaborates with short video platform TikTok for the launch of their new campaign #KaunsiBadiBaatHai. The campaign aims to raise awareness and inspire action towards making the world free from violence against women. The initiative is in line with the global 16 Days of Activism focused on ending gender-based violence. The ‘Orange The World’ campaign, that kicked off on November 25, observed as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will continue till the International Day of Human Rights on December 10.

As part of the collaboration, TikTok will run the hashtag #KaunsiBadiBaatHai for 16 days in order to mobilise users from across the country. The in-app campaign aims to encourage users to show their support by undertaking the #KaunsiBadiBaatHai ‘Rap for Change’ challenge and sporting shades of orange, in their videos.

The campaign rap called Kaunsi Badi Baat Hai highlights instances of violence against women and questions existing negative socio-cultural norms. The soundtrack is penned and rapped by Abbas Ali with Aditya Shekhawat’s composition.

“UN Women is committed to making spaces safe for women and young girls, for violence against women and young girls has real consequences and costs. Through our partnership with TikTok for this campaign, we aim to raise awareness and unite users to break the silence around violence,” Nishtha Satyam, deputy country representative, UN Women India, said.

According to Nitin Saluja, director, public policy, TikTok India, the platform aims to inspire and enrich people’s lives and give them an outlet to express themselves in a way that adds value to the community.

UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide.