Umang Puri rejoins FoxyMoron as creative director, North

Creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network) has appointed Umang Puri as creative director, North. In this role, he will be leading the creative operations for the agency’s North clientele and work with agencies across the Zoo Media Network. Umang Puri will be reporting into Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, Zoo Media Network.

Umang Puri is an ideas guy who has a detailed approach to his work that complements his in-depth knowledge of the digital world, Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron said. “The combination is vital to elevating creative output for FoxyMoron, which is a key area of focus when delivering innovative digital solutions to our clients. Umang Puri will be a driving force behind our creative direction in the North and we are looking forward to having him on board,” Warrior added.

Puri has over seven years of experience in digital advertising, having worked with marquee brands such as Nissan, Datsun, Motorola, BoAt Lifestyle, Henkel, WeWork, Nestle, Dabur and various other brands in B2B, beauty and fashion amongst other sectors. Umang Puri’s campaigns have won multiple awards on platforms like the Abby’s, WARC, Spike Asia and Effies. In 2019 he was also shortlisted as a ‘Young Spike’, at the Spike Asia Awards.

Puri rejoins FoxyMoron from Digitas India, where he served as a creative director, based out of their Delhi office. Prior to this, he was a creative manager at FoxyMoron and was based out of Gurugram office.

For Umang Puri, with the launch of the Zoo Media network and its independent brand agencies, FoxyMoron is at the tipping point of a significant transformation. “As I begin my second stint here, our focus is to navigate the agency into a bigger creative powerhouse by enabling and empowering young talent to become multi-faceted creators,” he stated.

