Ultimate Kho Kho signs RISE Worldwide as exclusive broadcast production partner and league consultant

As part of the three-year agreement, RISE will work closely with Ultimate Kho-Kho to give the game a makeover

Ultimate Kho Kho has signed RISE Worldwide as its exclusive Broadcast Production Partner and league consultant. As part of the three-year agreement, RISE will work closely with Ultimate Kho-Kho to give the game a makeover and make it more viewer-friendly. “Our emphasis is to bring forth Kho-Kho’s new avatar and make it popular among the masses. The game changes within seconds in this sport. It prepares the players to respond swiftly and in a different way, making them as dynamic as the sport itself,” Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, said.



“This partnership will put major emphasis on the versatility within the coverage and creativity in providing uniqueness to different segments in the broadcast. I am also confident that with the coming together of Ultimate Kho Kho and RISE Worldwide, Kho-Kho is ready to take over India and the globe,” Niyogi added.



RISE will help create standard operating procedures from the TV broadcast perspective in terms of presentation such as the look and feel of the game, duration of the game, grooming and training players and experts and sponsor integration. It aims to take Kho Kho to the world stage which has been played in rural India for centuries, according to James Rego, head of broadcast, RISE Worldwide.



“Viewers would get to see kho-kho in a stunning new avatar which will inspire youngsters and help grow the sport. High on pace, high on strategy, the enhanced version of this game will make for an interesting, high-octane viewing experience through our world-class production expertise, leveraging our multi-sport brand experience, multilingual content to lend thrill and intrigue to a fast-paced sport, engaging the audience,” Rego stated.



Ultimate Kho Kho is a collaboration between Amit Burman, chairman, Dabur India Limited and Kho Kho Federation of India. It recently roped in Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as its official broadcasting partner in a multi-year deal.

