UFO Moviez unveils new brand identity

With this move, UFO Moviez is realigning its network, into two powerful channels – Prime Screens and Popular Screens

Digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform UFO Moviez has unveiled a new brand identity. With new branding, the platform aims to represent cinema advertising, the company’s core business offering, and add value to its stakeholders. At present, UFO Moviez has over 3600 screens across 1200 cities.

The new branding effort features the launch of a new logo, contemporary montage and an updated company website. The logo brings in modern hues along with establishing the, ‘O’ of UFO which is a mobius strip to become its symbolic identity in the future. Along with this, the new logo also features a new tagline ‘Cine Media Network’, to appropriate and re-inforce its leadership position in the in-cinema media space. The revamped company website (www.ufomoviez.com) has been designed to be a one-stop destination to advertisers, exhibitors, producers and distributors for all their cinema delivery and advertising requirements.

With this move, UFO Moviez is realigning its network, into two powerful channels – Prime Screens (multiplexes and Hollywood release centres) and Popular Screens (standalone screens and mass appeal screens). With the new channels, insightful business intelligence and a new rate card, advertisers can carry out large screen high impact advertising, customised to deliver geo-targeted advertising with zero spillover.

According to Sanjay Gaikwad, founder and managing director, UFO Moviez, as Indian media and entertainment industry is rapidly evolving, so should the company. “Hence, the new brand identity is progressive, reflects our core business offering i.e. in-cinema advertising more prominently and is in-line with the industry’s evolution. As we continue to focus on growing our ad screen network, our new brand identity will help us to grow our ad revenues exponentially,” he added.

In mid 2000s, UFO Moviez optimised the potential of Indian cinema with satellite-based technology that transformed Annual Jubilee into Friday box office collections, slow-chain release into First Day – First Show, one blockbuster after another. It has made cinema into an equal experience for the whole country, making it an instant success with the youth that is already teased with pre-release teasers and trailers.

