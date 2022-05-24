Udit Agarwal joins Exotel as VP and head of global marketing

Customer engagement platform Exotel has appointed Udit Agarwal as VP and head of global marketing. In his new role, Agarwal will be responsible for leading marketing by launching integrated customer engagement offerings in India and emerging global markets. Exotel looks forward to having Agarwal on their leadership team, Sachin Bhatia, chief growth officer, Exotel, said. “He brings in experience creating winning brands and executing marketing engines at a global scale,” he added.

Agarwal has close to two decades of leadership experience building large marketing teams, brands, and demand engines for growth. Prior to this, Agarwal has worked for UIPath, an automation company and has led marketing teams at global tech companies such as SAP, Autodesk and Adobe.

At a team size of over 1000, Exotel plans to hire 700 new employees in this financial year as part of its hyper-growth strategy.

For Agarwal, engaging customer conversations are at the center of building successful businesses. “As more consumers get digitised, technology acts as a key enabler in unifying and humanising engagements at scale. The global communication platform as a service (CPaaS) and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25-35% to over $200 billion by 2027. There is an opportunity to help enterprises move into the next era of digital connected communications,” he highlighted.

Incorporated in 2011, Exotel’s cloud-based product suite powers 50 million engagements daily for over 6000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Today, some of the companies in the emerging markets (Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, among others) manage their customer engagement with Exotel’s omnichannel contact centre, a suite of communication application programming interface (APIs) and conversational AI platform over the cloud. Exotel is a $100 million series D funded company and claims to have $60 million in annual revenue runrate (ARR).

