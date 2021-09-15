udChalo’s anniversary campaign salutes Indian soldiers for their selfless contribution to the country

The digital film showcases the journey of a young army recruit who is preparing to leave for a new chapter of his life.

Consumer technology company udChalo has launched a digital campaign to celebrate its ninth Foundation Day. Through the campaign, the company aims to show its gratitude for the Indian Defence Forces for always prioritising their duties towards the country. udChalo, via #ForeverForHeroes campaign, pledges to continue to serve the faujis with its curated services and offerings to help them make their lives simple. “We will continue to strive harder, just like our defence personnel do, to provide accessible, affordable and holistic solutions to all their requirements,” Ravi Kumar, CEO, udChalo, said.

The digital film showcases the journey of a young army recruit who is preparing to leave for a new chapter of his life. The father, an army veteran, is prepping his son for the journey that lies ahead, which will not be an easy one as he will have to prioritise responsibilities over emotions, nation ahead of personal life, and call of duty over occasions. The campaign film was put together by Basta Films, led by producer Mahima Sharma, director Rohit Pathak and conceptualised and supported by the udChalo marketing team and Knight Motion Media LLP. “The emotional story idea will strike a chord with every Indian as we look up to and salute our Soldiers for all the sacrifices they make for our nation,” Rohit Pathak, director, Basta Films stated.

udChalo is one of the leading consumer technology company for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and their dependants offering travel, financial services, group housing, consumer electronics and utility bill payments and is in the process of integrating additional services into its portfolio. Through its website, app platform and 70 outreach centers, udChalo caters to more than 2.8 million serving defence personnel and additionally to veterans and their families.

Read Also: TV to post a 10% increase in advertising spend this festive season at Rs 18,500 crore

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook