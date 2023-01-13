udChalo rolls out #salamveterans campaign for Veterans’ day

Consumer-tech company udChalo has launched its #salamveterans campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight the veterans’ contribution to society and unveil a celebration to veterans’ days. The campaign includes a series of five short films which capture and acknowledges the veterans’ contributions.

The sacrifices every veteran and their families have made transcends any of our thoughts, Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO, udChalo, said. “Through this campaign, we want to inspire the nation to sit and reflect on the many freedoms that we enjoy in our country which has been possible only because of the uniform servicemen,” he added.

The ad films narrate the stories of the protagonists their struggles, their learnings while serving in the forces and how that helped them influence and understand the needs of society.

