udChalo names Deep Ajwani as CMO

Consumer technology company udChalo, which focuses on catering to the Indian defence personnel and their dependents, has roped in Deep Ajwani as chief marketing officer (CMO). Ajwani is charged with overseeing the planning, development and execution of the organisation’s strategic marketing program. His role will be instrumental in scaling the company’s growth in new and existing markets and broadening its consumer outreach.

Ajwani comes with an experience of over 20 years. As per the company, he will bring in his knowledge and develop marketing strategies to help the business grow. He has previously played roles in retail, martech, CRM, digital marketing and e-commerce industry and comes with experience of working with companies from various sectors.

“His vast experience and out of box thinking will help us attract and reach out to more customers. Considering his understanding and familiarity of business and customer needs, I am assured that it will help udChalo to drive towards becoming the market influencer,” Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO at udChalo said.

Prior to joining udChalo, Ajwani has been associated with various companies such as Jet Airways, Nielsen, Capillary Technologies and Big Bazaar. He has been active in developing and shaping several companies working as a leader, mentor and strategic advisor.

“This is a challenging and a unique consumer segment that our brand is working with, and I take it as a privilege to provide service to our service men. I am looking forward to develop a unique marketing direction to accelerate this momentum and further elevate the brand on a national scale. In short, effectively reach out to our segment by leveraging both traditional, and new age platforms for this niche audience,” Ajwani stated on the new role.

