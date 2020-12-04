Uday Shankar elected as president of FICCI for 2020-21

Shankar is the first-ever media and entertainment executive in India to lead a national industry chamber such as FICCI

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday announced Uday Shankar as president-elect, for the year 2020-21. Shankar will succeed Sangita Reddy, president, FICCI, and joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Shankar is the outgoing president of The Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India. He presently leads Disney’s direct-to-consumer business in more than 30 countries. He has been credited with the creation of entertainment shows and bringing sports broadcasting to India. He also envisioned the digital transformation of Star by creating Hotstar, which has now expanded globally as Disney+ Hotstar. Shankar is the first-ever media and entertainment executive in India to lead a national industry chamber such as FICCI, which is India’s oldest industry body.

In addition to his leadership at Disney and Star, Shankar has played a key role in shaping the growth trajectory of the media and entertainment sector in India, to benefit industry stakeholders as well as consumers. He has been at the forefront of initiatives in television broadcasting, such as self-regulation of content and digitization of the broadcasting sector. He has earlier been the president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and the chairman of FICCI’s Media and Entertainment Committee.

A trained journalist, Shankar has also served as the CEO and editor of Star News. He has also been the editor and news director at TV Today Group, where he spearheaded the launch of Aaj Tak in 2000 and Headlines Today in 2003. Shankar holds an MPhil in Economic History from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

