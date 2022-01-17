Uday Mohan elevated as president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India

Mohan will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India

Havas Media Group India announced on Monday it has elevated Uday Mohan as president and chief client officer. He will assume the position immediately. In his new role, Mohan will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India. The announcement is in line with Havas Group India’s vision of building strong leadership across each of its agencies, the company said in a statement. “We have been consolidating the senior leadership teams of each of our agencies,” Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said.



“Going forward, these leaders will not only drive our business growth but will further fortify our vision of integration, enhance our reputation, and help secure greater milestones and accomplishments. Uday’s experience and client partnerships make him the apt leader to drive this for HMG India with Mohit’s vision,” Barua added.



Mohan has been associated with Havas Media Group India for 14 years. During his long stint, he has been a strong partner to several clients, along with being an effective leader in the agency. He is also credited for driving innovation, transformation, and meaningful media strategy for clients over the last few years, especially during volatile market conditions.



“Uday is a friend, partner and key to the resurgence of the Media Group in the last few years. He has been working closely with me and the leadership team to turn around Gurgaon operations into one of the largest in India; and in scaling up the Mumbai operations by forging strong client relationships, wins with marquee clients such as Tata Motors CVBU, TVS Tyres, ACC and Ambuja Cement, among others,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, stated.



During his long innings with Havas Media Group India, Mohan has witnessed the agency go through several transformations. However, the innovations, integration and collaborations in the past three years have been unprecedented, according to him.

“I thank the group for empowering with newer challenges and look forward to working with the leadership team, many wonderful clients and colleagues, launching newer expertise, to consolidate our strengths further,” Mohan said.

Read Also: E-commerce trends in 2022 – What the future holds

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook