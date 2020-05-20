Udacity appoints Kenny Kim as chief marketing officer

Kim has worked with brands like American Express and Ticketmaster in the past

Online learning platform Udacity has appointed Kenny Kim as the new chief marketing officer of the company. In his new role, Kim will oversee the operations of the company and help raise awareness of the skilling capabilities that Udacity offers to workers around the globe.

With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing, Kim joins the company from Google, where he served as the global head of growth marketing for Google Shopping. While at Google, Kim oversaw performance marketing and advertising for Google Shopping. Kim has also led the marketing teams for both NatureBox and SquareTrade. He has also held leadership roles at startups such as Trulia and Hotwire, as well as brands like American Express and Ticketmaster.

Kenny is a strategic leader with a diverse marketing background and his experience helping build disruptive, category-defining companies into lasting brands comes at a perfect time for us, Gabriel Dalporto, CEO, Udacity said. “With Udacity’s business accelerating globally and expanding rapidly into the enterprise and government markets, we look forward to Kenny helping us become the market leader in upskilling the world’s workers in the careers of the future.”

Udacity is a global, online learning platform offering programs that provide industry-created practitioner skills through a series of Nanodegree programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital.

Read Also: ZEE5 India’s CEO Tarun Katial to head IAMAI’s digital entertainment committee

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook