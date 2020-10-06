Ubon ropes in Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador

Ubon aims to leverage the massive fan following of the actor in South

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand Ubon has roped in Rana Daggubati as its brand ambassador to tap into the Southern market. With the association, the company aims to leverage the massive appeal the actor enjoys across the southern part of the country.

According to the company, the association brings immense value as one of the unique selling propositions of the brand lies in making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products within everyone’s reach and across all price segments. “Keeping up with the Ubon’s tagline ‘born to be free,’ Rana was a unanimous choice for brand ambassador. No-one can represent the true spirit and energy of Ubon better than Rana in the South-Indian part of the country. Apart from being a powerhouse of acting, Rana is big-time tech savvy and his philosophy inclines very well with Ubon’s vision,” the company said in a statement.

Having Rana Daggubati on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into that target audience of ours, Mandeep Arora, managing director, Ubon, said. “He is young, dynamic and a very popular face in every household of South India. With our aim to tap the southern market none better than the versatile Rana Daggubati to stand for this thought,” he added further.

For Daggubati, tech and trends go hand-in-hand. “Being a tech-savvy myself, I am delighted with this new association. Ubon is a brand which provides great audio quality in conjunction with trendy designs,” he stated.

Incorporated in the year 1999, Ubon is a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand in India. The brand offers products such as bluetooth speakers and headphones, earphones, chargers, cables among other accessories.

