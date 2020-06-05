Uber’s #SaferForEachOther campaign urges people to spread safety

The campaign has been launched across the digital channels of the brand

As the country gears up to unlock post two months of lockdown, ride hailing service platform Uber India has launched a new rider-centric campaign #SaferForEachOther highlighting the need to prioritise safety in order to keep the vehicle safe for travelling. The digital first campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand amid rising concerns on the usage of public transport in the country. “With this campaign, we aim to build a shared view on safety, where riders care about their safety and take all the recommended safety precautions to keep themselves safe, thereby ensuring the safety of the driver and the next rider as well,” Sanjay Gupta, global brand director, Uber India SA told BrandWagon Online.

The campaign film features several riders urging future riders to ensure personal safety and hygiene by following all necessary steps to keep themselves, the driver, as well as the next rider safe. “The post-lockdown world is different from before, and we have to re-learn and re-adapt. Through #SaferForEachOther campaign, we aim to spread the message that every rider’s indulgence in their personal safety not only makes the driver safer, but also every trip that follows,” Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said.

With digital emerging as a popular platform over the last few days, the brand is extensively leveraging the medium to promote this campaign. “At Uber, we have a digital first view of the media. Our spend allocation is 90:10 where 90% of the monies are spent on digital channels. This campaign, too, follows a similar construct,” Gupta claimed. The brand aims to focus on reaching its riders, leveraging a mix of efficient and impact media, including its owned media channels, digital and peppered with traditional media.

In line with the campaign, the brand also claims to have launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as vehicle disinfection before each ride, in-app safety features, mandatory masks policy, safety kit distribution to drivers, updated cancellation policy where both riders and drivers can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe to keep user safety intact in light of the ongoing crisis in the country.

