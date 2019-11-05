Uber urges Delhiites to #LeaveYourCarBehind; uses print, radio, social media to promote the cause

The US-based cab-hailing firm has which has rolled out its campaign only in Delhi NCR, has used print, radio besides OOH to promote it (promotional image)

One always hopes for a good coincidence and in this case online-cab aggregator Uber seemed to have hit the jackpot. Its latest campaign #LeaveYourCarBehind, rolled out to create awareness around the increasing level of pollution that has coincided with the Delhi government’s odd-even initiative. The month-long campaign, which went live on Monday, urges commuters to opt for public transport over their own vehicles and do their bit towards the environment. “We conceptualised the campaign with an aim to spread awareness around pollution. Uber has a range of products at every price point starting from Moto, Auto, Go, among others. This range of products have been created with the idea to provide last-mile connectivity. For instance, commuters can opt for Moto or Auto, from metro stations,” Manisha Lath Gupta, chief marketing officer, Uber, said.

The US-based cab-hailing firm has which has rolled out its campaign only in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), has used print, radio besides out-of-home (OOH) to promote it. In print, it has released front-page ads in English dailies such as The Times of India (TOI). According to industry estimates a full-page ad in TOI costs anywhere between Rs 1.60 lakh – Rs 1.80 lakh. Similarly, Uber is also using 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi to promote the ad, apart from Geometry Encompass and Fork Media Group’s network for outdoor. “Since this is a hyper-local campaign, print and outdoor will work very well for us. However, if this were a national campaign, then digital is where most of the buck would’ve been diverted towards,” Gupta noted.

As per industry estimates, on radio networks such as 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi a ten-second ad spot costs anywhere between Rs 800 – Rs 1,200. While firms such as Times OOH charge around Rs 70,000 – Rs 1.20 lakh for an ad spot at Bus shelters in South and Central Delhi. The company claims that will also develop a two-way engagement with the commuters through social and digital media such as Facebook, Instagram, and MXPlayer. In addition, the company has created short videos of six minutes in duration, highlighting the usage of different most of the transport.

In 2015, Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), the parent of the Times of India had invested in Uber. The investment was lead by Times Internet, the digital firm owned by BCCL that had inked a commercial marketing arrangement. Due to this, Uber buys advertising space at a relatively less cost, compared to the regular advertisers.

Delhi government implemented the odd-even scheme in Delhi on November 4, the same day Uber kicked off its #LeaveYourCarBehind campaign. “Even though we had conceptualised the campaign months ago, the fact that it coincides with the odd-even scheme only proves the importance of the issue and how everyone is working towards the same cause,” Gupta added.

In lieu of the odd-even scheme’s implementation, the company claims that till November 14, there will be no surge pricing charged within the Delhi NCR region from 8 AM to 8 PM. Moreover, any commuter who will book an Uber Pool, Uber Auto or Uber Moto from a metro station will be eligible for a 15% discount on the usage of ‘Delcleanair’ promo code.

Further Uber has partnered with URJA, a resident welfare association body along with Lung Care Foundation, Delhi Clean Air Forum, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), for the campaign.