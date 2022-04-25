Uber rolls out a new campaign #RentalHealthDay featuring Anil Kapoor

Uber has launched a new campaign #RentalHealthDay, for its new mobility option – Uber Rentals. The campaign, featuring Anil Kapoor, aims to highlight the stress of driving on long, busy days across multiple locations and places, and presents Uber Rentals as a solution to beat driving stress. It also uses short videos to promote the use of Uber Rentals. Conceptualisation of the campaign and association with Kapoor, has been led by Dentsu Webchutney.

For Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India South Asia, the company is constantly reimagining the way the world moves. “We want to give our customers the option to leave their car behind and make their long, hectic days stress free. Our product team has designed Uber Rentals in a way that enables riders to retain the same car for up to 12 hours and add multiple stops as they go – saving them the effort of finding parking spaces or booking multiple trips. Kapoor was Uber’s rider zero (our first rider) when we launched Uber in Mumbai 8 years ago. He is the apt choice whose life demonstrates what living stress free and taking care of oneself can make you look like even as you chase your ambitions,” he said.

The campaign excited me for two reasons. One, I was the first person in Mumbai to use an Uber, and second, I’m always being asked about his health, fitness routine and diet, Anil Kapoor stated. “Uber gave me that chance to share something more, something that sits at the heart of my approach to life. I truly believe that feeling on top of the world is not just about what you eat and how much you bench, it’s about making choices that allow you to live stress-free everyday; big and small decisions that become a lifestyle over time,” he added.

For Manish Thanvi, executive creative director, Dentsu Webchutney, ‘utility needs vanity’, this was the mantra when it came to thinking about a creative platform that will increase use cases for Uber Rentals and thus was born #RentalHealthDay. “Think of it as self love when it comes to the world of everyday transit, if you may. We imagined many ways to tell its story but preaching isn’t a great voice. Working with Kapoor and Shakun Batra, we crafted a mockumentary where we use satire to tell a story and in the same breath, deliver a sincere question – “Ek din ka Anil Kapoor banoge?” he stated.

Read Also: Lenovo brings Amit Luthra on board as the managing director for Infrastructure Solutions Group India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook