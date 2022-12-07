Uber Rentals and Dentsu Creative roll out #RentalHealthDay campaign for wedding season

Uber Rentals has collaborated with Dentsu Creative India to roll out its latest campaign for the current wedding season. For the campaign, the brand partnered with two couples, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, and Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla.

With Uber Rentals as their partner, the bride and groom can avail convenience and peace of mind, Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said. “In our quest to consistently reimagine the way the world moves, we turned our attention to the wedding season. Our films capture the moments and fun that couples can unlock when they aren’t hassled by the perils of city driving,” he added.

The company claims that based on a survey conducted by Zola, 71% of couples believe wedding planning to be more stressful than other major life events. Based on this, the campaign asks soon-to-wed couples to skip driving.

Wedding-themed ads on TV and social media show couples looking like they’ve just returned from a vacation when in reality they are exhausted and perhaps even tired of each other, Ankit Mathur, creative director, Dentsu Creative, stated. “We looked at #RentalHealthDay being a solution for those who can take driving off their to-do list and an opportunity for couples to make the most of their free time,” he highlighted.

