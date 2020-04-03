Uber partners with bigbasket to deliver everyday essentials

The ride-hailing service will share its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support the e-grocery platform in delivering essential supplies

In order to address the rising demand for everyday essentials in the country during the ongoing lockdown, Uber has partnered with bigbasket to provide essential supplies to its customers. The company launched a last mile delivery service to help consumers observe the guidelines of social distancing issued across the country.

According to the ride hailing company, it will deploy a mix of UberGo, UberXL and UberMoto and share its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support bigbasket in delivering essential supplies safely to consumers’ doorsteps. The last-mile delivery service provides multiple wins as it supports authorities in containing COVID-19, delivers essential supplies in a timely manner to customers and creates earning opportunities for drivers, Prabhjeet Singh, director-Operations and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, Uber India, said, “We stand ready to support all other private and public sector efforts in keeping vital supply chains open and to ensure last mile delivery of everyday supplies, during this current nationwide lockdown,” he added.

With the ongoing pan-India lockdown disrupting the supply of essential goods, primarily led by a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles, the association will help in utilizing a portion of Uber’s fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help fulfill customer orders, Lalita Aggarwal, national process head-Last Mile, bigbasket, said. “As a brand, we are committed to providing the best possible services to our customers and this partnership with Uber is another step towards that goal,” she explained.

The association will enable bigbasket to serve its customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. Moreover, in line with government guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service have been provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialized safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards, the ride hailing platform said in a statement.

