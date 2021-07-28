Uber names Ameya Velankar as head of marketing for India, South Asia

Before Uber, he led category marketing for SC Johnson and was the group product head in Marico

Ride sharing company Uber on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ameya Velankar as head of marketing, for India and South Asia region. Velankar will be working closely with the India SA leadership team to consolidate Uber’s growing presence in these strategic markets and further strengthen the brand Uber, the company said in an official statement.

Velankar is a seasoned marketer with experience across marketing, sales as well as operations. He has been the interim lead for INSA since November 2020 and has played multiple roles at Uber in his 2.5 year stint, including leading the product marketing mandate for Rides. Before Uber, he led category marketing for SC Johnson and was the group product head in Marico. He has also been associated with RPG Enterprises previously and has done his PGDM in sales and marketing from Management Development Institute.

Ameya has had a fantastic track record with Uber since 2019, and I am confident that he will help us build a stronger, diverse and more engaged marketing team, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India South Asia, said, on the appointment. “At Uber, we continue to build and strengthen a team of industry experts who appreciate the impact of ridesharing and drive innovation for a better tomorrow,” he added further.

“I am extremely thrilled to be part of Uber’s journey as it continues to reimagine the way the world moves for the better. Uber has had a great impact on cities and communities in India. I am excited to be a part of this journey and make the brand Uber accessible to millions of customers in India,” Velankar added in his new role.

Read Also: Luminous Technologies explains the importance of sustainable way of living

Read Also: HDFC Life highlights the importance of timely financial planning in #KaroPooriTaiyaari campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook