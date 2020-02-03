Uber Moto urges the youth to #GetSetMoto with its new campaign

The campaign is conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi

Uber has rolled out a fresh campaign to promote its latest offering Uber Moto. As part of the campaign, the company has released two ad films in order to push brand preference. The campaign is conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi, addressing the one problem that is left helplessly unserved by cabs, the heavy city traffic. According to the agency, through the ad films, the company aims to strike an emotional chord with its customers which will be critical for growth. The campaign is targeted at the value-seeking, male, professionals who are digitally savvy and depend on apps for most of their needs. The campaign is live on the digital platform as well as offline.

According to Manisha Lath Gupta, marketing director, Uber India and South Asia, Uber is committed to simplifying the lives of the riders by addressing their everyday challenges through multi-modal mobility solutions. “We believe that our youth have immense potential, however a lack of safe and reliable commuting options often limits their aspirations. In a small yet meaningful way, this is our way of supporting the aspirations of millions of riders to move forward,” she added.

“Everybody is in a tearing hurry to get somewhere. But what if going someplace could set your dreams in motion. It was this discovery that became the idea for our campaign for Uber Moto. A thought which, we are confident, will resonate with young Indians seeking to fulfil their aspirations,” Janmenjoy Mohanty, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said.

Read Also: Budget 2020: India takes a leap of faith; makes a move towards adopting AI, ML, and tech