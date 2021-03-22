Uber India aims to strike a conversation on making every opportunity to be #WithinHerReach

In 2019, the brand brought to light the fact that three in every five women limit their career opportunities within a radius of one kilometre from their respective homes

Uber India and Dentsu Webchutney, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international, have launched a new campaign to double down on their commitment to make every opportunity #WithinHerReach – a conversation that Uber started last year in collaboration with Dentsu Webchutney.

In 2019, the brand brought to light the fact that three in every five women limit their career opportunities within a radius of one kilometre from their respective homes – even at the cost of a higher paying job. Evidently, this highlighted the stark gender commute gap amongst the country’s workforce.

The new campaign draws insights from the lack of remote-working options and rigid working hours that have kept women away from the workforce. However, the new normal offered a new concept as Working-From-Home (WFH) began to function as the only option – at least for a long while. Suddenly, second careers began to work for women, as did night shifts and jobs anywhere from around the world.

The campaign has been launched on the back of a print ad on an English daily and has already started leading narratives on the subject across LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram and amongst key decision-makers from the workforce.

“2020 has been a year to forget but it did have one silver lining. More Indian women entered the workforce during the pandemic-induced lockdown, attracted by the possibilities of working remotely and on flexible hours. Participation of women in India’s workforce rose to 37% as of July-end from 30% in April. As we enter the new normal, let’s continue to fuel this momentum and make flexible work and WFH essential elements of corporate India,” Sanjay Gupta, marketing director, APAC, Uber said.

With WFH and remote-working opportunities, fewer women will feel compelled to drop out of the workforce, Priyanka Borah, vice president, Dentsu Webchutney, said. “And as a result of this, more women will grow into senior leadership roles. It’s taken a pandemic for us to get here – but it’s important we seize this silver lining to move forward,” she added.

