U.S. Polo Assn rolls out #PlayTogether campaign starring Arjun Rampal

U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA) — a sports-inspired casual-wear brand has launched #PlayTogether campaign to promote its Autumn Winter collection. For this campaign, th brand has roped in its brand ambassador Arjun Rampal, along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their three-year-old son Arik Rampal will bring to life this campaign that builds on the ongoing theme of #USPATwinning.

This season, the brand aims to focus not only on father-son bonding but will holistically celebrate the special moments and warmth that the entire family shares. The latest ad film showcases Arjun and his family sporting the new Autumn Winter range by USPA.

Through the new campaign with Arjun Rampal and his family, the brand aims to focus on expanding the brand reach to the offline and online customer base, Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India, said. “Taking our campaign to the next level from last season, ‘Play together’ captures the emotional and playful bond a family shares by twinning their look. Rampal’s association with the brand draws an instant parallel to his real-life persona. People loved his association with us as our brand ambassador last year and this time, bringing his entire family together has added a unique touch of authenticity to the entire thought of #USPAFamTime which captures all the emotions of a family. He spells sophistication without a whiff of arrogance, very much what our brand represents too,” he added.

This campaign is conceptualised by WYP and shot by photographer Taras Taraporvala. USPA has a 360-degree media focus for this campaign that will include digital and conventional mediums. The campaign went live on September 3, 2022, across major airports, leading malls, and key regions like Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The campaign also went viral across social media on the same day through its official brand handles.

For Arjun Rampal, his association with the brand over the last year has been phenomenal. “The new campaign focuses on ‘Family Twinning’, a concept that is very close to my heart. In fact, that’s what instantly drew me to the brand and helped me connect with the campaign personally as well,” he added.

The collections are available at over 400 exclusive brand stores, more than 1,400 shops across 150 locations in the country as well as major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Amazon, Nykaa Fashion, and Tata Cliq.

