Twitter’s Maya Hari resigns

Maya Hari, vice president, global strategy and operations, Twitter has quit the company. Hari has been with the microblogging site for the past seven years and was assigned the global role this April. She announced her resignation on Tuesday across social media platforms.

“After an amazing seven years at Twitter, I have made the decision to move on from the company. These years have been an incredible journey of growth, acceleration, learnings and most of all a chance to work with people who I cherish deeply. I plan to take a few months to recharge, travel and reconnect with family before my next adventure,” Hari stated.

“Having worked with three different teams and countless tweeps over the years, I am truly privileged to call so many people friends and colleagues who are all best in the business,” she added further.

As part of her latest role at Twitter, she was focussed on customers and revenue product strategy, operations, innovation and automation to enable commercial and content partnerships efforts around the world.

Prior to her elevation to the extended global role, Hari was leading Twitter’s APAC business excluding Japan and South Korea. She also worked as managing director of Southeast Asia and India and a senior director of product strategy and sales.

Hari comes with two decades of technology and digital lifestyle experience. She also worked with other renowned global brands such as Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Cisco, Conde Nast.

Recently, Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari has been given a new role as senior director, revenue strategy and operations at the Twitter San Francisco office.

