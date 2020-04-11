Twitter witnessed a 30% rise in daily average users between February and March: KalaGato report

According to the latest BARC-nielsen report, content consumption on smartphones has increased by 12.5% with users spending 3.2 hours a day on their devices during March 28- April 3

With a countrywide lockdown edict to combat with the coronavirus pandemic and people working from home, social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, SnapChat, Helo, Live.me and ShareChat have seen a spike in daily active users (DAU) in India between February and March, as per the data intelligence and management platform KalaGato.

While Twitter saw a 30% rise in daily average users in the last two months. Live streaming platform Live.me followed twitter with a 25% rise in DAUs. Similarly, ByteDance’s TikTok recorded 11% growth in DAU’s, as home-grown ShareChat and Helo app record 6% and 7% growth, respectively. Interestingly, Facebook and LinkedIn recorded a 1% and 32% decline in DAUs for the same period. Meanwhile, Facebook’s Instagram stood at an impasse as it neither recorded a rise nor a dip in DAUs during the lockdown.

Percentage Change in DAU’s – 5th February 2020 to 29th March 2020

“Ever since WFH and social distancing started – we’ve seen a steady increase in the usage of social media platforms. Perhaps some people are trying to sort through and share the constant barrage of new information being thrown at them, but most are looking for as many ways as possible to pass the hours usually spent in traffic or looking busy at the office,” the company said in a statement.

The report also highlighted the session time and open rate by users of social media platforms during the two month period. In terms of total time spent, Live.me saw a spike of 315% to 56.4 minutes in March, as opposed to 13.6 minutes in February. Facebook, on the other hand, recorded the highest total session time with users spending 66.9 minutes on the platform in March as opposed to 41.4 minutes in February. Following Facebook was TikTok with 56.9 minutes of total sesión time spent on the platform in March.

Percentage Change in Total Session Time -5th February 2020 to 29th March 2020

According to the latest BARC-nielsen report, content consumption on smartphones has increased by 12.5% with users spending 3.2 hours a day on their devices during March 28- April 3 when compared to January 13 – February 3. The report also highlighted how social media apps’ times spent/user/week recorded a rise 44% to four hours 39 minutes, while messaging apps saw a 41% rise in time spent.

