Twitter starts testing new feature ‘Communities’

Microblogging site Twitter has started testing a new feature, Communities. It will allow users to connect with people who want to talk about topics of similar interests. Users will be able to tweet directly to a specific group as opposed to all followers if they join a community. However, community pages and timelines will be publicly visible and anyone can read, quote tweet, and report community tweets. With this new feature, Twitter wants to help people find communities that match their interests, as well as create a more intimate space for conversation, the company said in a statement.

The initial Twitter Communities conversations are focused on dogs, weather, sneakers, skincare, and astrology. While community creation is limited currently, the social media platform will allow more people to create communities in the coming months. Along with opening up community creation and moderation to more people, it will continue to refine eligibility requirements.

“There’s always been a broad, weird and wonderful range of conversations on Twitter, but we haven’t done enough to help connect people who are into the same things. And now, that’s changing. Starting today, we’re testing Communities, a way to easily find and connect with people who want to talk about the same things you do,” David Regan, staff product manager, Twitter, said in a blogpost.

The Communities will have moderators who will pick the focus topic, and can invite the people for conversations. Even moderators can set the community rules, while they have to continuously meet Twitter’s eligibility requirements. For now, community moderators are approved by Twitter.

Right now, only iOS users will be able to access the feature through a dedicated tab at the bottom of the app. The feature is accessible on the Web too but android users will have to wait, as per an official statement by Twitter.

