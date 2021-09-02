Twitter rolls out Super Follows app; enables creators to monetise exclusive content

Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only.

Twitter has launched a ‘Super Follows’ feature that lets creators sell subscriptions for access to special content. Available to select users, the function is only operational in the US as of now. Through Super Follows, creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month to give their Super Followers access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations. “Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation, including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, fantasy sports experts, and more,’ Esther Crawford, product, Twitter said in a blog post.

As per the post, people in the US and Canada using iOS can Super Follow select accounts. The social media firm plans to roll out the feature globally for people using iOS in the next few weeks. Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and twitter.com coming soon.

Twitter claims that people can earn up to 97% of revenue through their Super Follows subscription, after third party in-app purchase fees, and until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings across all Twitter monetisation products. After $50,000 in lifetime earnings, they can earn up to 80% of revenue after third party in-app purchase fees. App store fees which can be as high as 30% will have to be borne by the creators selling the subscription.

Twitter had recently added Ticket Jar feature for popular users to earn gratuities and Ticketed Spaces feature for users to host online events. This is in line with the company’s strategy to earn further revenue outside of advertising.

