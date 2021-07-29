Twitter outlines six key trends for marketers in India

These six trends present an opportunity for brands to align with consumers, the company said.

Real time conversations drive engagement on social media platform Twitter. Wellbeing, creator culture, everyday wonder, one planet, tech life and my identity are the six trends that dominate talks on Twitter in India, a report unveiled by the company stated. Through the report, Twitter wants to help inform brands and marketers about evolving consumer conversation and behaviour, enabling them to foster lasting consumer relationships by driving relevance and fast adoption. Twitter is the conversational layer of the internet which means it provides an intimate glimpse into consumer behaviour, Preetha Athrey, marketing head, Twitter India, said.

“An analysis of the millions of Tweets we see everyday, gives us a window into culture and how it’s evolving. The Twitter Trends India Report captures such enduring cultural conversations and attitudes that are shaping our future. This report also taps into various trends to give brands insights into what’s on people’s minds, what matters to them, and how they can lean into these conversations to stay ahead of the curve,” Athrey said.

The report is based on an extensive study of conversations on the service. Twitter studied millions of Tweets from January 2020-July 2021 and compared them to Tweets from the previous 18 months (July 2018-December 2019) to learn about the conversations.

As the world is going through a turbulent time, more people are focusing more on emotional, physical and mental health prioritising care for self, others. Hence, conversations around wellbeing have surged with the top three sub-trends – self-care (+88%), health and fitness (+103%), and mental health matters (+150%).

There has been a 78% growth in conversations around content, creators and the emerging creator economy. Creativity at Home (+48%), Aspiring content creators (+231%) and Content promotion (+44%) are the top sub-trends in the creator culture conversations. #ContentStrategies, #ArtistOnTwitter, #VideoOfTheDay, #Podcast are some of the popular hashtags used in the conversations.

Conversations around everyday wonder have grown by 76% and astrology (+87%), complexities of the human mind (+282%), as well as exploring spirituality (+75%) have emerged as dominant sub-trends. Some of the popular hashtags used in this segment are #Numerology, #Consciousness, #Spiritually, #Meditation.

With growing concerns about wellbeing, people have also become increasingly conscientious about the implications of their actions on the environment. ‘One Planet’ conversations have risen by 80%, with Environment Urgency (+40%) and Inclusive Sustainability (+57%) being at the forefront of these conversations, and #ClimateChange, #GoGreen and #SaveThePlanet being some of the prominent hashtags.

The pandemic has also shown the importance of technology, its impact on different aspects of life. Tech life conversations are driven by the sub-themes of Tech Communication (+111%), Smarter Living (+57%) and Tech for Good (+61%), and #DigitalIndia, #BigData, #ResponsibleTech, #TechForGood are some of the noteworthy hashtags.

“My Identity: People are feeling more supported and celebrate living out loud. As notions of identity continue to broaden, people are coming together on Twitter to define and express who they are while encouraging others to do the same,” Twitter said in a statement.

Conversations around identity have increased by 84%, with Self Representation (+16%), Fandom (+114%) and Personal Ethics (+212%) being top sub-themes, and #PrideMonth, #FanArmy, #EachForEqual some of the hashtags driving these conversations.

These six trends present an opportunity for brands to align with consumers, Twitter said. As brand-consumer relationships are formed and nurtured on Twitter, these trends will enable brands to launch new products or services and connect with consumers through conversations that they care about, it added.

