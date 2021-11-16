Twitter focuses on brand safety, as it tries keep conversations safe to develop trust among advertisers

Twitter introduced ‘prompts’ in May 2021 to encourage users to review harmful or offensive replies

As advertisers are becoming increasingly cautious about brand safety, Twitter claims to take a holistic approach to build trust with advertisers. The social media platform claims to innovate in three key areas including products, policies, partnerships. “Brand safety is not only about brands, but it is about people. It is about protecting the public conversations and the people having the conversations. When we focus on the safety of people, we also protect brands from the reputational damage of supporting things like hate, abuse, and misinformation with their ad dollars,” Caitlin Rush, head, global brand safety strategy, Twitter, said today at a press conference.

Rush highlighted the measures taken by Twitter in recent times to keep conversations safe on the platform. While Twitter has stringent rules that dictate what is allowed or not allowed on the platform, the rules are constantly changing as new threats emerge. For example, the platform introduced labels to tweets that may contain misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines this March. The platform claims to have challenged 11.7 million accounts, suspended 1,496 accounts, and removed more than 43,010 pieces of content worldwide till July 2021 following the introduction of Covid19 guidance last year.

Twitter introduced ‘prompts’ in May 2021 for users with English-language settings enabled that encourage people to review harmful or offensive replies before they hit send. 34% of people have revised their initial reply or decided not to send the Tweet at all after seeing the prompt after the introduction of this feature, Rush noted.

“We have also created nudges to encourage people to read articles past the headline. This allows for more reach and in-depth understanding and conversation before people share. Since launching this feature, we have seen a 33% increase in people opening articles before deciding to retweet,” Rush added.

Other products introduced by Twitter recently for safe conversations are Birdwatch and conversation settings. Birdwatch allows users to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context. Conversation settings that let everyone choose who can reply to their Tweets have been used by more than 11 million people as of March 2021.

Furthermore, Twitter inked several partnerships to curb safety-related challenges on the platform. The platform collaborated with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science for providing independent reporting on the context in which ads appear on Twitter.

Twitter signed an agreement with Media Ratings Council (MRC) in July 2021 for the latter’s brand safety pre-assessment. In March 2021, Twitter earned the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Brand Safety Certified Seal, which covers Twitter’s global operations. It also collaborated with OpenSlate to provide third-party verification of the safety and suitability of the content Twitter Amplify offering.

Read Also: LinkedIn partners with The Glitch to roll out the second phase of #FindTheBalance campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook