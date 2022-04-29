Twilio appoints two new executives

Twilio has appointed Reeny Sondhi as chief digital officer, while Amy Holcroft has joined the company as chief privacy officer. Both roles are new to the company, as businesses look towards digital channels to drive customer engagement, making digital privacy and rights a priority for Twilio and its customers across all industries and regions. In her new role, Sondhi will lead the scale of all technology operations needed as the company focuses on scaling and becoming an end-to-end customer engagement platform. She will be based in San Francisco and will report to Khozema Shipchandler, chief operating officer, Twilio. While Holcroft will lead the team responsible for protecting the interests of Twilio’s customers and enabling their compliance with information privacy laws. Holcroft will be based in London and will report to Dana Wagner, chief legal officer, Twilio.

The company is in the midst of tectonic shifts in online consumer privacy regulations, norms, and practices,” Shipchandler, said. “Navigating and responding to this evolving landscape successfully is critical for Twilio and for our customers as we build a single platform that enables businesses in more than 180 countries to build direct relationships with their customers. Sondhi and Holcroft bring essential experience to Twilio that will set us up for success as we scale and transform our business while protecting our customers’ and their end users’ digital rights,” he added.

In her last stint at Autodesk, Sondhi served as chief security officer where she was responsible for driving the company’s security and trust strategy for infrastructure, products, and services. Before Autodesk, she led security engineering for EMC, now part of Dell. She made a transition to security after years in product management, launching multiple hardware and software products. Sondhi serves on the board of Rapid7, a growth business in cybersecurity.

“I have been a customer of Twilio for several years now and have admired how simple it is for developers to leverage the platform to build meaningful interactions with customers. I look forward to leading the team that builds the technology operations that are core to enabling dependable and trustworthy outcomes for businesses and strengthening relationships with their customers,” Sondhi, added.

Previously, Holcroft was at HP Company and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where she served as a privacy leader for 13 years. As chief privacy officer, HPE, she led an international team of attorneys and compliance professionals managing global privacy and information governance programs. She brings expertise in navigating and implementing complex compliance initiatives to address privacy regulations in the technology and service provider industries.

For Holcroft, privacy is a priority for Twilio and its customers, and it plays a critical role in underpinning the company’s vision to be a customer engagement platform. “It is our responsibility to protect the data not only of the businesses we serve but of their customers as well, as their engagements and relationships continue to move into the digital realm. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to strengthen Twilio’s commitment to data privacy and continue to build its reputation as a custodian of customer data,” she said.

