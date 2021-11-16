Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion launches a new film with Alaya F

The storyline of the films is set within the everyday, unassuming walls of an elevator that often bear witness to the many moods of the brand’s young, trend-loving consumers.

Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion has rolled out a new film featuring Alaya F. The campaign brings alive the small-big moments of everyday style through three 20 second films.

The storyline of the films is set within the everyday, unassuming walls of an elevator that often bear witness to the many moods of the brand’s young, trend-loving consumers. “Alaya F. in these films by Twenty Dresses, is every girl who wears her mood on her sleeve, quite literally,” the company said in an official statement.

“Our new campaign for Twenty Dresses acknowledges the many moods and moments of our consumers in a day, expressed through their fashion choices. Alaya F.’s vibrant personality is completely on brand and her elevator avatars in the films reflect the dynamic attitude of our audience. We are excited for them to discover more from the brand and wear their vibe in style,” Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion and founding member – Nykaa, said on the launch of the new campaign.

“Working on such a lively campaign that reflects my personality and mood, was an incredible feeling and experience. I’m ecstatic to have been offered the opportunity to play around with my wardrobe and express myself because fashion to me has always been about having fun! And what’s more fun than adding last-minute finishing touches to your outfit and look in the elevator! My mood influences how I dress and carry myself every day so ‘Wear Your Vibe’ is such a great fit! Needless to say, expressing my go-getter personality through fashion is something Twenty Dresses helps me do effortlessly”, Alaya F, added.

