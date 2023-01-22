Tweets, videos of BBC documentary on Modi blocked from being shown in India

According to informed sources, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued directions to block various YouTube videos that had published the first episode of ‘India: The Modi Question’, a BBC documentary.

The sources added that the directions were issued by the secretary of Information and Broadcasting through the use of emergency powers under the IT Rules of 2021. “Orders were also issued to Twitter for blocking over 50 tweets containing the links of the concerned YouTube videos. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions,” the sources added.

It is reported that YouTube has also been instructed to block the video if it is again uploaded on its platform. Twitter has also been directed to identify and block the tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms.

Reliable sources have confirmed that senior officials of multiple ministries, including MEA, MHA and MIB, examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign Governments in India. The documentary was accordingly found to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign States as also public order within the country, they claimed.

The documentary produced by British Broadcasting Corporation, UK’s public broadcaster, has been earlier called by MEA a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. While it was not made available in India by BBC in India, some YouTube channels appear to have uploaded it to promote an anti-India agenda, as per source claims.

