TVS Radeon rolls out a new campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi

TVS Radeon has launched a new campaign to highlight the new features of its latest variant. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the ad film featuring Pankaj Tripathi delivers the brand’s message using humorous gestures. Radeon is designed to deliver comfort and convenience for the everyday commute, Aniruddha Haldar – senior vice president, marketing – TVS Motor Company, said, “With the addition of a Reverse LCD cluster with RTMI, the bike enables you to take control of your mileage delivery. In today’s context with rising fuel costs, this unique feature will be loved by the consumers. The new film showcases the advantages of these features with subtle humour. The film beautifully captures the essence of the product and Pankaj Tripathi delivers the message in his inimitable style,” she added. The campaign is live and is being promoted across the brand’s online channels and other offline mediums.

In the film, Lowe Lintas portrays Pankaj Tripathi delivering the brand’s message through gestures and minimal dialogues. The features are showcased through the actor’s actions in a way that would intrigue the customers and keep them engaged, generating a strong brand recall. The narrative lands on the communication message – “Samajhdar ko ishara hi kafi hain” – suggesting how the product speaks for itself without any additional endorsement.

For Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, in a category that is always talking about something new, the challenge was to find an interesting way to talk about the new features in Radeon, “We decided that instead of spelling out all the details in a conventional way, we will leave it to the intelligence of our audience to understand what is new. That’s how we landed the campaign idea, ‘samajdhar ko sirf ishaara hi kaafi hai’. Pankaj Tripathi became the obvious choice to play Bhaiyyaji in the campaign because of his signature style of communicating a lot just through his gestures,” he added.

TVS Radeon was launched four years back, in 2018, and has crossed many milestones since then with its sturdy build, style and plush comfort. The brand has always tried to stay ahead of the curve – be it through their dual tone edition launched at the beginning of this year or the new RTMi feature.

