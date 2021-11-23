TVS Eurogrip becomes principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings for three years

Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip will launch a series of initiatives to engage the large fan base of CSK across the country

TVS Eurogrip, the two and three-wheeler tyre brand, has joined hands with Chennai Super Kings as the principal sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024). Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip will launch a series of initiatives to engage the large fan base of CSK across the country. The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of the Chennai Super Kings’ jersey.

“TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity. We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between both the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both CSK and TVS Eurogrip,” P. Madhavan, executive vice president – sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited said.

“We are delighted to have TVS Eurogrip as our principal sponsor and we welcome them to the Super Kings’ family. It’s going to be an exciting phase (the next three years) for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans,” KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited stated.

TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres is a manufacturer and exporter of two, three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the flagship companies of the $ 8.5 billion TVS Group. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over three million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai. TVS Srichakra’s products are available in over 85 countries across the world.

