TVS Credit appoints Ashish Sapra as CEO

After spending 10 years as director and CEO, G Venkatraman has announced his retirement from TVS Credit Services Limited. The retirement will come into effect on August 31, 2022. He will be succeeded by Ashish Sapra as CEO, who will join the organisation in the first week of September 2022.

For Sudarshan Venu, director, TVS Credit Services Limited, over the last few years, TVS Credit has really done well to grow in a fast and profitable way. “In a short time, the company has grown to an assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 15,000 crore with a healthy balance sheet. For the next phase, our focus will be on increased digitisation, newer customer acquisition, and rapid growth. Ashish Sapra comes with the relevant experience and track record, and I am confident that under his leadership, TVS Credit will scale new heights and grow multi-fold,” he added.

With over 25 years experience, Ashish Sapra has worked across a wide array of financial products including retail assets, insurance, cards, wealth management and brings strong expertise in cross sell. Prior to joining TVS Credit, he was associated with the Bajaj Group for more than 14 years across their housing finance, general insurance, and NBFC businesses. He brings the experience of profit and loss (P&L) management, driving digital and technology initiatives, efficiently managing senior stakeholders, launching, and turning around businesses to optimise profitability.

