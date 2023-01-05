TV9 Network ropes in Vikas Srivastava as president, marketing

Television news network TV9 Network has onboarded Vikas Srivastava as its president of marketing. As part of the role, Srivastava will drive its marketing function across broadcast and digital media.

2023 is a very significant year for the news genre, Barun Das, managing director (MD) and CEO, TV9, said. “TV9 Network has lined up a slew of innovative and industry-leading offerings this year. Srivastava’s experience across varied industries – both in India and around the world – will support us in continuing and consolidating our news leadership charter,” he added.

Vikas brings with him around 18 years of consumer marketing experience spanning a range of business categories. He has served varied roles in India and abroad at leading corporations including Pernod Ricard, Colgate Palmolive, Castrol, Emami and Cricut. Prior to his current role, he last served in Salt Lake City, USA, leading creation of new categories, Cricut Inc.

