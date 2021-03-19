TV advertising volumes rose 21% in January-February 2021: BARC

Lizol, Dettol and Harpic emerged as the most advertised brands during Jan-Feb 2021.

After witnessing a decline in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic, advertising volumes on television are back on track. According to the data provided by TV audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) report ‘What India Watches’, advertising volumes in January-February 2021 were 21% higher when compared to the same period last year. As per the report, despite a decline in the count of advertisers and brands during Jan-Feb 2021, overall ad volumes witnessed a growth. “Continuing the momentum built in H2 of 2020, TV Ad Volumes have had the most promising start with January and February ad volume levels of 2021 being the highest ever in 5 years. A lot of sectors/categories, and key non-FMCG brands, also seem to have increased their presence on TV during this period which augurs well for the medium,” Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, said.

As per the report, movies and music + youth genre registered at 25% and 24%, respectively, registered higher growth than the average growth in overall ad volumes. Following this was general entertainment channels (GEC) with 21% growth in overall ad volumes while the news genre witnessed 18% growth in Jan-Feb 2021 over the same period in 2020.

Lizol, Dettol and Harpic emerged as the most advertised brands during Jan-Feb 2021 with Hindustan Unilever retaining its position as the biggest advertiser. Interestingly, 2020 witnessed new entrants in TV Advertising and the rise of the Advertisers in the digital segment, especially the ECOM category. The report reveals that e-comm advertising grew 21% in Jan-Feb 2021, showing a consistent growth YOY in TV advertising. Other categories such as retail and Building, industry and land materials, are increasing their spends this year, compared to 2020. while the top 10 advertisers drove the TV ad volumes with 45% contribution and 35% growth, the next 40 advertisers rode alongside, garnering 25% growth during Jan-Feb this year.

TV Advertising has set the bar high for the year that remains. The upcoming big national and international Events are likely to keep TV as the platform of choice for advertisers in reaching out to the millions of homes across India.

Read Also: Back with a bang; radio industry witnesses the return of ads as volume rises

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook