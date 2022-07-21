TV ad volumes soared two folds in May’22 compared to May’20: TAM AdEx

TV ad volumes soared two folds in May’22 compared to May’20, according to the data released by TAM AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Overall ad volumes on TV grew by 73% and two times during May’21 and May’22 respectively compared to May’20. Meanwhile, all weeks in May’22 witnessed ad volume growth compared to the average of the same week in May’21. Fourth week in May’22 witnessed highest ad volume growth compared to the average of four weeks of May’21, the data by TAM revealed.

In May 21-22, the total number of categories, advertisers and brands increased steadily compared to May 20. Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners maintained top two position during May’22 with four percent share each. This was followed by shampoos, milk beverages, tooth pastes, washing powders/liquids, aerated soft drink, Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media, Tea, Retail Outlets- Jewellers. The data highlighted that in January of this year, three new categories entered the Top 10 list: aerated soft drink, tea and retail outlets-jewellers.

Retail Outlets-Jewellers category saw highest surge in terms of ad volumes with growth of 12 times followed by Paints with 7.4 times growth during May’22 compared to May’21. More than 190 growing categories were present in May’22 compared to May’21 on TV.

As for top 10 advertisers on TV, Reckitt Benckiser, HUL and Brooke Bond Lipton were the top three advertisers during both May’22 and May’21. Godrej Consumer Products, Ponds India, Cadburys India, ITC, Coca Cola India, Pepsi Co, Amazon Online India, were among the top ten advertisers in May’22. Top 10 advertisers had 35% share of ad volumes during May’22.

Lizol All In 1 was the top brand during May’22 followed by Dettol Intense Cool Soap. During May’22, total over 3,800 brands appeared on TV. The top 10 brands had 10% share of ad volumes among which seven belongs to Reckitt Benckiser each.

According to the data, bicycles topped among the exclusive categories followed by amusement parks in May’22 compared to May’21. Myntra Designs was the top exclusive advertiser followed by Fashnear Technologies. Meanwhile, Lizol All in 1 topped among the exclusive brands followed by Myntra.Com.

