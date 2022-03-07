TV ad volumes rose 22% in 2021: BARC

FMCG brands continued to lead in share across categories and Hindi channels continued to dominate across languages

2021 registered 1,824 million seconds of ad volumes during the year, recording a 22% and 18% growth over 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to a report by BARC. Titled ‘THINK Report, 2021 – A Voluminous Year (Yearly Ad Volume Report 2021)’, the top 10 advertisers accounted for 780 million seconds of ad volumes, and the next 40 accounted for 340 million seconds.

The report analyses television advertising volumes for the past year, Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, said. “2021 certainly brought in much-needed cheer to the broadcast industry. The year started off on a positive note and also ended on a high with the festive quarter. Year on year, despite pandemic impediments, television has repeatedly proved effective for every penny spent for advertisers and brands. 2021 saw over 9,000 advertisers turn to television with a significant number of new entrants. Overall, 2021 was a positive year for the industry as a whole that witnessed growing value for both advertisers and broadcasters,” he added.

FMCG brands continued to lead in share across categories and Hindi channels continued to dominate across languages. New advertisers and brands consistently jumped in throughout the year, thus playing an important role in the advertising volume growth witnessed throughout 2021.

As per the report, TV had a total of 9,239 advertisers and 14,616 brands advertised on the medium in 2021. Of this, 49% (4,483) were either new advertisers or returning ones. Similarly, for brands, 51% i.e., 7,470 were new or returning brands.

The FMCG category continued to lead with an enormous share of 1,117 million seconds of ad volumes in 2021, followed by e-commerce with 185 million seconds and building, industrial, and land materials/equipments with 60 million seconds. Television also understandably continued to be an important medium for the corporate brand image category which registered 2x growth over 2019 with 24 million seconds.

The ecommerce category had a total of 587 advertisers in 2021 of which, 65% were new entrants or earlier advertisers returning to TV in 2021, registering a growth of 51% over 2020 and 26% over 2019. Media/entertainment/social media, education, online shopping, matrimonials and financial services were the top five sub-categories within ecommerce. Ad volumes for education grew by 461% and financial services by 153% over 2020.

