TV ad volumes for category edible oils grew by 66% during January-August 2021: TAM AdEx

As for TV, the report stated that Adani Wilmar had 15% of ad volumes, the highest among edible oils

Ad volumes of category edible oils on television saw a growth of 66% during January-August 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to the latest data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. In print, advertising growth of 30% was witnessed in January-August 2021 over January-August 2020.

As for TV, the report stated that Adani Wilmar had 15% of ad volumes, the highest among edible oils. More than 55% ad volumes of the category was covered by the top five advertisers. The top 10 brands accounted for nearly 50% share of ad volumes during January-August 2021 with Mahakosh Soyabean Refined Oil leading the list with an 8% share. Nutrela Gold was the top exclusive brand followed by Pantanjali’s Rice Bran and Kachi Ghani during Jan-Aug’21 compared to Jan-Aug’20. Over 55 exclusive brands appeared for edible oils category during January-August 2021 over January-August 2020.

News genre alone had 48% of the category’s ad volumes followed by GEC and movies with 25% and 14% respectively. Meanwhile, news bulletin was the most preferred program genre to promote edible oil brands on television, as per the report.

Within print, Kaleesuwari Refinery topped among the advertisers of edible oils category with 22% of the ad space’s share. The top five advertisers accounted more than 55% of category ad space during January-August 2021. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil was the top brand with 11% share of ad space during January-August 2021. In print medium, more than 165 exclusive brands were seen during January-August 2021. Sona Sikka Edible Oil was the top exclusive brand followed by Gold Winner Vita D. Hindi language was on top with 36% share of ad space. The top five publication languages together added 87% share of category’s ad space.

What’s more, edible oils’ ad volumes on radio grew by 7% in January-August 2021 over January-August 2020. On the medium, Adani Wilmar topped among advertisers with 27% of the total edible oils’ ad volumes. The top 10 advertisers accounted for 85% share of category ad volumes on radio. More than 40 exclusive brands were present during Jan-Aug 2021 over Jan-Aug 2020. Advertising for edible oils category was preferred in afternoon and evening time-band, combining more than 70% share ad volumes on radio.

On the contrary, on the digital medium, ad insertions decreased significantly by 32% during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to the same period in last year. Cargill India was on top with 55% share of the category’s advertising. Video creatives bagged more than 65% of edible oil’s ad insertions followed by display creatives during Jan-Aug 2021. Desktop video topped among digital platforms with 55% of category ad insertions followed by desktop display and mobile display with 16% and 15% share respectively.

Read Also: BFSI advertisements in print saw 60% increase in January-August 2021: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook