TV ad volumes dips 13.4% in the last four weeks: BARC- Nielsen report

As the novel Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, television is one such industry which is currently under its grip, besides other sectors. Overall ad volumes on TV recorded a 13.4% drop during April 18 – 24, 2020 (week 16), standing at 219 lakh seconds, when compared to week 13 (March 28 – April 3, 2020) at 253 lakh seconds, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The report also stated that the advertisement volumes are largely stable in week 16 as opposed to the previous week, with ad insertions recording a percentage dip in week 16. Of all the genres, movies genre is the only genre which recorded a rise in ad volumes, rest all have either stabilised or recorded a dip in ad volumes. For instance, news genre saw a drop of 2.3% whereas GEC saw a 2% drop.

Additionally, brands advertising on television has dropped 39.2% to 1947 brands in the week ended April 24, 2020 (week 16) when compared to January this year, where the number of brands advertising stood at 3206. Similarly, the count of new brands has declined from 280 to 258 in week 16. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reigns over the TV ad space as it emerges as the biggest spender. Following HUL is Reckitt Benckiser at the second place and Government of India at the third place. Colgate, GSK, GCMMF (Amul), ITC Ltd, Wipro, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and P&G emerged as the top 10 advertisers.

According to the report, the top ten advertisers inventory has dipped by 4% while the next 40 advertisers recorded a 10% dip in week 16 over the previous week. Essential services such as banking/finance, food and beverages, household products, personal healthcare, telecom, and social services contribute to about 77% of the overall inventory in week 16. With essential products leading the charts at 45% that is 99 lakhs seconds, followed by social at 32% amounting to 70 lakh seconds. Services account for 14% to the total ad volumes which amounts to 30 lakhs and the rest 9% is accounted for by other categories.

