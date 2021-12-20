TV ad volumes clocked 31% growth in November compared to pre-pandemic levels: Report

The total number of advertisers stood at 2,911 advertisers and 4,669 brands in November, 2021

Television ad volumes recorded three percent growth in November 2021, compared to November 2020 to reach 156 million seconds total ad volumes in the month. Moreover, TV ad volumes reported 31% growth compared to November 2019, as per ‘BARC THINK Report – November 2021’. According to Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue function, BARC India, 2021 has been an interesting year from an advertising point of view, given the momentum of events since the beginning of the year.



“Despite economic challenges that were accelerated with the second wave of Covid 19, legacy advertisers continued to increase spends on TV, and new brands placed faith in the medium to ensure that they were able to stay connected with their TG. The double-digit growth in ad volumes that regional language channels like Telugu, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri have recorded, indicates that marketers continue to explore regional content strongly,” Pathak added.



The total number of advertisers stood at 2,911 advertisers and 4,669 brands in November, 2021 with 19% new advertisers and brands. This was the highest number of advertisers and brands in the year so far. Furthermore, the month witnessed 14% more advertisers and 13% more brands as compared to November 2019.



While FMCG continued to dominate the ad volumes, BFSI category, e-commerce recorded 62% and 37% growth respectively over 2020. The total ad volumes of BFSI sector and e-commerce sector stood at 3.8 million seconds, 15.5 million seconds respectively, the report added. In addition, the ad volumes for auto, textiles, retail, and personal accessories category grew by two times over November 2019.



The ad volumes for regional languages also reported a growth in November. Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language genre doubled in November 2021 as compared to November 2019 to increase by 103%. Among other genres, Marathi and Punjabi ad volume grew 60% each in November 2021 compared to November 2019. Furthermore, ad volumes for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi witnessed a growth of 30% over November 2019. On the other hand, Telugu grew by 17%, Malayalam by 13%, Bhojpuri and Hindi by 10% each, and Punjabi by 9%, as compared to November 2020.

