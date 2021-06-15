Tute Consult onboards Shweta Mehrotra as strategy head

Mehrotra will be working closely with Komal Lath, founder of Tute Consult

Integrated marcom agency Tute Consult on Tuesday appointed Shweta Mehrotra as their strategy head. Mehrotra’s vast repertoire of experience will help build and strengthen the D2C and traditional businesses in the paid, owned and earned services offered by Tute, the agency said. She will be working closely with Komal Lath, founder of Tute Consult and oversee strategies and operations across the board.

In her career spanning over 18 years, Mehrotra has managed clients from a wide variety of sectors including fashion, beauty, FMCG, aviation, technology, real estate, ecommerce, hospitality, F&B, media and entertainment, telecom and many more. In the past, she has worked at Good Relations India, Lintas Live, Avian Media and MSL Group amongst others and led several campaigns for clients. Prior to joining Tute Consult, she was consulting with multiple companies including Ogilvy and The Prophets PR.

“Over the years, I have seen how businesses look for a more integrated communications approach. Tute today is redefining communication, innovating, integrating, and delivering in every aspect that makes for a growing marcom agency. Having worked with leading agencies in the past and then having provided independent consultancy services, this role is going to come with interesting challenges and new learnings. I am looking forward to servicing the varied range of clients and managing the dynamic teams while expanding the business to help it reach newer heights,” Mehrotra said.

“Shweta comes to us at a very crucial juncture where growth, learning and creativity intersect. In our dynamic field, we always want people with rich experience who can grow the vision and create their own benchmarks. This relationship is sure to be a long and lovely one,” Lath added on the appointment.

