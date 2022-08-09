Tute Consult appointed as the strategic communication partner of Tata Studi

Integrated marketing and communications firm Tute Consult has won the communication mandate for e-learning application Tata Studi. As part of the mandate, Tute Consult will be responsible for growing awareness of Tata Studi and its offerings. It will help enhance the brand’s mission of inculcating effective study habits in every child and inspire them to be independent learners.

“We are certain that with their vast experience in various sectors in the communications field, Tute Consult will help us spread our message effectively to the target audience via the right platform. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with Tute Consult. Their refreshing take on building a strong narrative for Tata Studi coupled with regional and a new-age approach is what we were looking for in this partnership,” Shreya Rana, vice president – marketing, Tata Studi said.

TATA Studi comes from Tata ClassEdge, an education technology solution provider which claims to have its presence in 2,000 progressive schools across various states in India. Over 1,25,000 teachers and more than 1.5 million students across India have already adopted the Tata ClassEdge way of teaching and learning, the company claimed.

“Not only is the sector growing leaps and bounds, we believe that a product like Tata Studi can revolutionise the education sector. Its integration of the best techniques from the old as well as new along with a milestone-driven strategy is what the team is looking forward to. We would be deploying our regional strengths as well as copyright tools to help build and amplify Tata Studi’s unique story,” Komal Lath, founder, Tute Consult, stated.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered out of Mumbai, Tute Consult is an integrated marketing communications agency with a digital-first approach. The agency claims to have worked with over 350 clients across retail, tech and FMCG, among other sectors.

