Turtlemint launches new ‘Future ka Insurance’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Turtlemint, an Insurtech platform, has recently launched a new brand campaign called #FutureKaInsurance, featuring their brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As per the company, the campaign aims to promote awareness regarding the futuristic approach of buying insurance, incorporating both technological advancements and human assurance. It emphasizes the significance of insurance for individuals and their families.

“In the last few years, we have put our AI-powered technology in the hands of 2.8 lakh+ advisors across the length and breadth of the country. While technology sifts through a lot of data to find the best options, the advisor helps make sense of it and relates it to the customer’s needs and aspirations at a human level.” said Anand Prabhudesai, co-founder, Turtlemint.



“I am excited to collaborate with Turtlemint again and support its vision of increasing the insurance penetration in the country by empowering their advisors with technology and the best branding and marketing tools. I understand that insurance is a complex product and friendly, unbiased advisors, like those associated with Turtlemint, add immense value in ensuring that people make well-informed decisions that’s best for them” said Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The campaign was created by Tilt Brand Solutions and underscores that combining technology and human expertise is the key to simplifying the decision-making process for customers when purchasing insurance.

“We were clear right from the outset that Turtlemint is a unique insurance product and brand, operating at the intersection of humans and tech. This also gave us the idea to personify the tech half and we created the Turtlemint bot as the perfect jodi to MSD. This jodi of unbiased tech and human EQ is why we chose the campaign sign-off – Future ka Insurance.” said Ameya Kovale, executive director – creative, at Mumbai-based Brand and Communication Consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions.

