Turno undergoes major leadership overhaul; aims to expand reach

Turno, a commercial EV marketplace, has made a host of changes to its leadership in its bid to expand the company’s reach and furthering electric vehicle adoption in the country.

The company has named Anita Devraj Mookherjee as the head of brand, besides appointing Varun Nair as head of growth and Kranthi C as the head of business. Further, Karthik Ganesh will be the head of battery.

“Under their leadership, we are confident that Turno will become a desirable workplace for creative talent across functions.” said Hemanth Aluru, co-founder, Turno.

The company said that the newly appointed senior leadership will be responsible for implementing strategic initiatives to transform and influence the future of the rapidly growing EV marketplace.

“We believe that the leadership of Anita, Varun, Kranthi and Karthik will lead Turno and EV adoption in India to great success. These individuals are highly visionary and skilled, and have chosen to lend their expertise and make Turno their workplace.” said Sudhindra Reddy, co-founder at Turno.

Anita Devraj Mookherjee, who has received several accolades and recognition over the course of her career, joins as the head of brand and will be responsible for building the Turno brand.

Varun Nair and Kranthi C join as Head of Growth and Head of Business, respectively. Varun’s role will be to create growth channels for Turno and accelerate EV adoption and Kranthi’s responsibilities will include running the PnL and steering sales revenue.

Karthik Ganesh joins Turno as the Head of Battery and will work on the battery tech and battery recycling problems.

Turno, in a statement, said that the company being at the trisection of mobility, financial inclusion and SME empowerment, has brought in leaders with cross-functional expertise addressing the complexities in the adoption of EV.

