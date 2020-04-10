Tupperware’s Deepak Chhabra on life beyond work

Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Tupperware India

The Job

Culture, challenges, autonomy, collaboration and unflinching support to take risks are the key attributes that make me love my job. Being part of Tupperware India is not just rewarding, but also fulfilling as we truly work for women empowerment by virtue of our business model.

As we are undergoing business transformation, it is quite exciting and fast paced. Having a driven and enterprising team, which shares the same vision, makes life at work easier and a flow of new ideas from them keeps me going. What I do not personally like is the culture of sitting until late in office, and writing long emails.

The Weekdays

Post my morning brisk walk and a light breakfast, I start the day by clearing my mails for an hour, followed by attending to all scheduled meetings, reviews and calls. Tupperware India’s office in old Gurgaon is beautiful; we have massive open spaces where I like to walk while taking work calls. That adds to my day’s steps count as well.

I firmly believe in checking my social media in the morning, during lunch time and late evenings only, so it does not deter my productivity during the working hours. Yet, catching up on conversations floating around in the ecosystem is crucial, and I utilise my free time doing that.

I look forward to team brainstorming sessions where innovative ideas are discussed freely, taking team bonding to another level. I make it a point to personally see off my teams by taking one final stroll across the office and bid people goodbye before ending my work day.

The Weekend

I usually have a lazy start to the weekend, but I make it a point to not miss a good game of tennis, followed by brunch with friends and family. More often than not, we step out for shopping, and end the day with a family dinner at a nice restaurant.

The Toys

My iPhone, Bose headphones, e-reader and Echo (Alexa is a part of the family!)

The Logos

I love Nike, Mercedes, Apple and Tag Heuer. All these brands live up to their promise, enhance your productivity and stay away from gimmicks.

