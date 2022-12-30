TTK Prestige rolls out #HostwithPrestige campaign addressing party-hosting couples

Kitchen and home solution provider TTK Prestige has rolled out its #HostwithPrestige campaign to help address the hassles of organising house parties by millennial couples. As per the company, the digital film has been released in line with the New Year. The ad film proposes ‘Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host Karna Hoga aasan‘.

As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences, Dinesh Garg, executive vice president, sales and marketing, TTK Prestige, said. “Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home and kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our products can help you host a house party effortlessly,” he added.

The film begins with a couple discussing how their previous experience of hosting a house party was tiresome and how they were stressed out by household chores, time crunch, and multitasking such as cleaning the house, preparing the food, or cleaning up after the party. The film promotes Prestige’s Induction Cooktop, the Endura Mixer Grinder, and the Typhoon 05 vacuum cleaner.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook