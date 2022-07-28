Truecaller-News18 Network’s #ItsNotOk campaign urges women to block and report harassers

Truecaller in partnership with News18 Network ran a six-month long #ItsNotOk campaign that will culminate with a #CallItOut artwork and a #EmpowHER marathon in partnership with the Delhi Police to encourage women to fight harassment both in physical and digital spaces. The campaign which reached about 1.65 billion users on digital platforms with a message to call out harassment, by blocking harassers on Truecaller and reporting them to relevant authorities to increase women safety. The Ministry of Culture has extended their support as part of the 75 years of Azadi ka Mahotsav.

The culmination of #ItsNotOk is not the end of this effort, just a stopover in the company’s journey of this movement to drive safety in digital communication and in the real world, Pragya Misra, director, Public Affairs, Truecaller, India, said. “The campaign has empowered millions of people around the world to fight harassment and this year, we took it a step ahead by encouraging women to report harassment to the authorities in addition to blocking them on Truecaller. Through the #CallItOut movement, several women across the country came together to call out harassment with the confidence that they have the support of local law enforcement and the community,” she added.

The #CallItOut artwork will be visible on the main wall of the iconic Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi that will be unveiled by the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Shri Rakesh Asthana on July 29. Created by Delhi Street Art, it will portray inspiring stories of women who have found the courage to call out harassment, to inspire others in society to report harassment when they see it. This will be followed up by the #ItsNotOK EmpowHER run on July 31 where hundreds of runners will run on a route designed in the shape of ‘ITS NOT OK’.

For Sidharth Saini, senior VP marketing, content and operations, Network18 Studio, partnership with Truecaller is a testament to how corporates and media platforms can come together and be a voice for good. “This has been an enriching initiative for all stakeholders involved – one that successfully put a spotlight on women safety, and demonstrated the power of the community to put up a collective fight against harassment,” he highlighted.

In the last six months, the campaign has gone to various parts of the country such as Telangana, Delhi, Assam, Karnataka and Odisha with this message by engaging with key stakeholders in the state to discuss this issue of women harassment, online and offline safety, and ways for women to stay safe when navigating the digital world on their phones and other devices. The initiative has seen support from policymakers like Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Naveen Patnaik, KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha; law enforcement authorities KPS Malhotra and Shalini Singh; social activists like Ranjana Kumari; actresses Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi; as well as Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Jwala Gutta.

