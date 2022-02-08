Truecaller launches new campaign to promote its Smart SMS feature

The film has been conceptualised by Truecaller and Wirality

Truecaller has launched its new campaign, Chhota SMS Campaign, featuring the “Jordindians. The campaign highlights Truecaller’s new Smart SMS feature that helps users to achieve efficiency in communication. “True to being an entity offering ways to communicate smartly and with a persistent focus on product innovation, Truecaller is making the ecosystem more robust, enabling the users to communicate in a smarter way with its features,” Manan Shah, director, marketing, Truecaller India, said.



“Being in the communication business for more than a decade, Truecaller not only understands the value of time and right delivery of messages but also deeply understands the user requirements and designs solutions best suited to its users,” Shah added.



While communication technology has evolved rapidly over the last few years making all the features of smartphones smarter, other than the SMS inbox. Ironically, SMS is the primary way for smartphone users to access a lot of sensitive and urgent information. Hence, the two characters in the campaign, Aman and Chaman, show how the Truecaller Smart SMS feature makes a difference in their lifestyles. It shows how Smart SMS emerges as the trump card for Aman to live a more precise, peaceful life than Chaman who relies on regular SMS service.



The film has been conceptualised by Truecaller and Wirality. “It’s great to do a product campaign for Truecaller after creating a lot of brand-centric campaigns in the past year. We feel that the Smart SMS feature is a game changer in mobile SMS communications and we’re glad that Truecaller trusted us to deliver on this one,” Saanand Warrier, CEO, Wirality, said.

