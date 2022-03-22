Truecaller announces appointments in brand and marketing functions

The new team members will lead the brand management function and will report to Kari Krishnamurthy, chief commercial officer based in Stockholm, Sweden

Truecaller has announced the appointment of Ketan Bharati as vice president of global marketing operations, Ashwani Sinha as vice president of global brand and Raj Mukherjee as the head of customer relationship management (CRM). As per the company, the expansion of the marketing team is in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen and support the ongoing brand expansion and capitalise on the multiple growth opportunities ahead. The new team members will lead the brand management function and will report to Kari Krishnamurthy, chief commercial officer based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Sinha in his previous role at Ogilvy headed the Pernod Ricard business helping its brands break new ground and lead the strategy function for BMW. Bharati, on the other hand, has experience in leading the planning and investments in media, from his term at Group M (WPP) where he led multiple projects. He has over 15 years of work experience in the industry with an expertise in building media strategy, broadcasting, product and revenue strategy across brands such as Vodafone, Star India, and Reckitt Benckiser.

Mukherjee in his previous stint as an assistant vice president of customer experience at Unacademy was responsible for developing customer experience strategies, content management, process innovation, and trust and safety. He has also worked with brands like PhonePe and LinkedIn in the past.

As a part of the company’s move to strengthen and realign the existing talent in the organisation, Manan Shah, earlier director of marketing for Truecaller India will be leading marketing efforts across India and South East Asia, the company said. “Both the regions are pivotal for Truecaller’s growth and will be headed by Manan Shah who has been with the brand for close to 6 years and has 18 years of work experience in the brand and marketing industry,” it added.

“The appointments align with our ambition of making our brand much more stronger globally. I also believe Manan Shah’s role of handling South East Asia should take our best practices of success in India to replicate in this growth market,” Krishnamurthy stated.

Read Also: Maybelline New York launches its new campaign #PressPlay

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook